American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Focused Investors LLC

Focused Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,050 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 10,850 shares during the period. American Express comprises 2.6% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Focused Investors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of American Express worth $73,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Express by 25.6% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 481,700 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $90,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 10.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 171,251 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 17.4% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Express Trading Up 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.58.

NYSE:AXP opened at $145.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.74. The company has a market capitalization of $108.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

American Express Profile



American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

