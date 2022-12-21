AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $199.96. AMCON Distributing shares last traded at $195.93, with a volume of 1,520 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of AMCON Distributing from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

AMCON Distributing Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $112.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.46.

AMCON Distributing Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of AMCON Distributing

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. AMCON Distributing’s payout ratio is 2.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AMCON Distributing by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing by 1.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMCON Distributing by 83.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in AMCON Distributing in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its position in AMCON Distributing by 22.2% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.