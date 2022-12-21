Amaze World Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $51.27 Million (AMZE)

Amaze World (AMZE) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Amaze World token can now be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00005658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Amaze World has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. Amaze World has a total market capitalization of $51.27 million and $481,197.39 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Amaze World Token Profile

Amaze World’s genesis date was November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Amaze World is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. The official website for Amaze World is amaze-world.com. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld.

Buying and Selling Amaze World

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

