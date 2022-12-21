Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in Altria Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Down 1.9 %

MO stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.57. 88,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,692,742. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.