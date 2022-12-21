Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PINE shares. TheStreet upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Jonestrading cut their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpine Income Property Trust

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $28,029.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 43,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,721.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 26,050 shares of company stock worth $431,022 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINE. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PINE traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $18.74. The stock had a trading volume of 11,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,189. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.99. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $21.07. The stock has a market cap of $223.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.53%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

