Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 337,703 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 2,992,367 shares.The stock last traded at $6.71 and had previously closed at $6.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $10.75 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.41.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 111.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average is $11.82.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.74%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 23.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 12,849 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 436,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,149 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 292,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 49,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,548,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,550 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 9,168 shares during the period. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

