Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMLP. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 20,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMLP opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.47. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $30.80 and a 52-week high of $42.47.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.