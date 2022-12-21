Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. cut its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Albemarle makes up 1.2% of Golden Green Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,163,000 after buying an additional 30,663 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 400.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 197.2% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 24,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after buying an additional 16,339 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 3.3% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $233.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.36. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $169.93 and a 12-month high of $334.55.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.98%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,650.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,212 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,670. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.33.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

