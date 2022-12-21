Aion Price Hits $0.0302 on Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $15.16 million and $1.22 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aion has traded down 12.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00116727 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00196949 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005955 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00062891 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00048162 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000332 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

