Aion 1-Day Volume Tops $413,431.01 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. During the last week, Aion has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0301 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $15.12 million and approximately $413,431.01 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00115580 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00197110 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005831 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00053143 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00038032 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000332 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

