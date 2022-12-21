AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 698.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,990,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490,016 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2,054.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,306,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,575 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,782,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,630,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,052,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,753 shares during the last quarter. 43.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.20.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 128.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -40.34%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

