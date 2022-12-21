Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Receives $21.57 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGTI. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Agiliti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Agiliti to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America downgraded Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE:AGTI opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Agiliti has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.92.

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $271.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.68 million. Agiliti had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Agiliti will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Agiliti news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 4,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $79,086.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,161 shares in the company, valued at $823,902.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGTI. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Agiliti by 19.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Agiliti by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Agiliti by 6.6% during the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Agiliti by 5.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,735,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,914,000 after buying an additional 258,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

