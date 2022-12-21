Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 408.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on A. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $881,495.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,897,589.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 224,692 shares of company stock valued at $34,319,577 in the last three months.

NYSE A opened at $147.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $162.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.60.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.