AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.37

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.37 and traded as high as C$6.73. AGF Management shares last traded at C$6.62, with a volume of 95,351 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AGF.B shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Get AGF Management alerts:

AGF Management Trading Up 1.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$440.50 million and a P/E ratio of 8.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AGF Management Company Profile

In other AGF Management news, Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 41,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total transaction of C$272,681.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,352,318.50.

(Get Rating)

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.