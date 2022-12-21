Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Sells 36,396 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,396 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.3% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,074,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014,101 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,523,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564,851 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,348,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,112 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 374.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,892,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,234 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 41.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,387,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,032 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.49. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $55.03.

