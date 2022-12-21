Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $11.00. The company traded as low as $9.13 and last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 79537 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Affirm from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on Affirm from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wedbush cut their target price on Affirm from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.79.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $246,685.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,727.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Affirm by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,867,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,561,000 after acquiring an additional 11,502,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,050 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,510,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,411 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,507,000 after buying an additional 1,755,252 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,773,000 after buying an additional 1,432,202 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.20. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.75.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $361.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.72 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.51%. Research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

