Aergo (AERGO) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $5.19 Million

Aergo (AERGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Aergo has a total market cap of $42.40 million and $5.19 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aergo token can now be purchased for about $0.0986 or 0.00000587 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aergo has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aergo Token Profile

Aergo launched on November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 tokens. Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @aergo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aergo is medium.com/aergo. The Reddit community for Aergo is https://reddit.com/r/aergo_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aergo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO is an open-source hybrid blockchain platform for business. AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem.”

