Adviser Investments LLC Raises Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,112 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Danaher by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 108,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,800,000 after purchasing an additional 32,883 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 40.0% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.15.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $255.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $331.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Read More

