Adviser Investments LLC Raises Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in American Tower by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in American Tower by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 7,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,856,000 after buying an additional 7,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Down 0.4 %

AMT opened at $208.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $294.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on American Tower to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $323.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.81.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

