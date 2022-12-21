Adviser Investments LLC Purchases 6,560 Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC owned 1.18% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 116.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 99.7% during the third quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $868,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XNTK opened at $98.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.78. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $87.92 and a 1-year high of $168.95.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Company Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

