Adviser Investments LLC Has $19.60 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,996 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $19,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 23,840,517 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,305.0% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,669,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,627 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $165,102,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $214.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $325.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.45.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.