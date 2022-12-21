Adviser Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,716,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,996 shares during the quarter. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor accounts for approximately 10.5% of Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $149,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the first quarter worth $241,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 78.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the second quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the second quarter worth about $285,000.

Get Vanguard U.S. Value Factor alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Price Performance

BATS:VFVA opened at $97.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.31 and its 200 day moving average is $97.62.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.