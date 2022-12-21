Adviser Investments LLC Decreases Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Adviser Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,069,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBB opened at $132.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.66. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $155.17.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.