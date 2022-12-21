Adviser Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 390,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,488 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 3.7% of Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Adviser Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $52,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VIG stock opened at $150.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.20. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.