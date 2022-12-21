Adviser Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $844,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 259.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $3,588,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.69.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $211.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $221.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.75.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.75%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

