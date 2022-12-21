Adviser Investments LLC Acquires 540 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,472,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $712.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

BlackRock Price Performance

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $691.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $678.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $653.87. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $929.05.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.79%.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.