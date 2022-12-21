Adshares Trading 4.9% Lower This Week (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Adshares has a total market cap of $43.73 million and approximately $251,015.94 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Adshares has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for about $1.28 or 0.00007579 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007639 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00025989 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004765 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002474 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000826 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Adshares

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,223,312 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

