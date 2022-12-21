Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Gap Up to $7.09

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.09, but opened at $7.81. Adaptive Biotechnologies shares last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 7,043 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Up 16.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average of $8.51.

Insider Activity at Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $47.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.41 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 40.95% and a negative net margin of 131.81%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nitin Sood sold 31,066 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $248,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 35,150 shares of company stock valued at $279,719 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3,683.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

