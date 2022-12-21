Ace Cash Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $61.39 Million (ACEC)

Ace Cash (ACEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. During the last seven days, Ace Cash has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. One Ace Cash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001831 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ace Cash has a total market capitalization of $61.39 million and $1,171.86 worth of Ace Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ace Cash Token Profile

Ace Cash’s genesis date was November 26th, 2021. Ace Cash’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Ace Cash’s official Twitter account is @acecapuk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ace Cash is acecapital.io.

Buying and Selling Ace Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Ace Cash (ACEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ace Cash has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ace Cash is 0.30790955 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,123.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acecapital.io/.”

