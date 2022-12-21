Acala Token Achieves Market Cap of $69.17 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $69.17 million and $1.10 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000720 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 571,172,222 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 571,172,222 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.12348565 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $1,558,330.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

