60,812 Shares in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Purchased by BMS Financial Advisors LLC

BMS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 60,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,000. Fidelity Value Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. BMS Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FVAL. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 78.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 20,062 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 47,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

FVAL traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.65. The company had a trading volume of 74,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,629. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.34. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $53.14.

