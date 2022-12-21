41,496 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Bought by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,000. Unilever accounts for about 0.8% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Unilever by 667.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.85. 20,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,624,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.54. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $54.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.4211 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.45%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

