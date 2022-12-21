3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
3M Trading Up 1.6 %
3M stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.74. 43,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,852,293. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. 3M has a 12-month low of $107.07 and a 12-month high of $181.78.
3M Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. 3M’s payout ratio is 51.92%.
Insider Transactions at 3M
In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have commented on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.57.
3M Profile
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
