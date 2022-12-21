3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Up 1.6 %

3M stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.74. 43,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,852,293. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. 3M has a 12-month low of $107.07 and a 12-month high of $181.78.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. 3M’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.57.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.