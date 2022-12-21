28,864 Shares in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Bought by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,864 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBR. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 27.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,026 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter valued at $5,363,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 58.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 52,626 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 15.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 873,966 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,934,000 after acquiring an additional 114,955 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 117.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,997 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 26,512 shares during the period. 11.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

Shares of PBR stock opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $66.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $16.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.54 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 28.74%. Research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PBR shares. UBS Group cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.60 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bradesco Corretora lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

