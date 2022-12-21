146,300 Shares in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Bought by NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd

NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 146,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,456,000. Futu makes up approximately 92.7% of NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd owned about 0.10% of Futu as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Futu during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Futu during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Futu by 25.2% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in Futu during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Futu during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. 19.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Futu alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FUTU shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Futu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised Futu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Futu from $58.00 to $64.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, CLSA raised Futu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.10.

Futu Stock Performance

About Futu

FUTU traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.69. 12,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,940,721. Futu Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.94.

(Get Rating)

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.