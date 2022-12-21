11,180 Shares in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Bought by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 80.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 155.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 64.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 3,325.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEF opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $41.49. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.44.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $16,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 6,722,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,824,697.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

