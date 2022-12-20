ZClassic Hits 1-Day Volume of $15.04 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0363 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $336,759.85 and approximately $15.04 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00250343 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00078133 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00051291 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003121 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

