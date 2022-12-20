WOW-token Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $440.55 Million (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000261 BTC on exchanges. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $440.55 million and $8.59 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $253.02 or 0.01500338 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00009375 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020022 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00032375 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000477 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.22 or 0.01720954 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001129 BTC.

WOW is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04386685 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $9.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

