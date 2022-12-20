Wirtual Price Hits $0.0740 on Exchanges (WIRTUAL)

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. During the last week, Wirtual has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. Wirtual has a total market cap of $100.23 million and $32,151.06 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wirtual token can currently be purchased for $0.0740 or 0.00000438 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wirtual

Wirtual launched on September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. The official website for Wirtual is wirtual.co. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wirtual

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

