Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $37.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $39.00.

WMB has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Williams Companies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.50.

WMB opened at $32.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.22. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.58.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 103.66%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $290,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,155,623.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 430,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,385,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $746,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

