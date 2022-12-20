Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) vs. Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) Financial Review

Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Rating) and Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Freight Technologies and Wilhelmina International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freight Technologies N/A N/A N/A Wilhelmina International 5.43% 16.08% 9.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Freight Technologies and Wilhelmina International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freight Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Wilhelmina International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Freight Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 837.50%. Given Freight Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Freight Technologies is more favorable than Wilhelmina International.

This table compares Freight Technologies and Wilhelmina International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freight Technologies N/A N/A -$2.15 million N/A N/A Wilhelmina International $56.81 million 0.32 $4.52 million $0.69 5.09

Wilhelmina International has higher revenue and earnings than Freight Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of Freight Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 66.7% of Wilhelmina International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Freight Technologies has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wilhelmina International has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wilhelmina International beats Freight Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freight Technologies

Freight Technologies, Inc. operates as a transportation logistics technology platform company. The company through its subsidiary, Freight App, Inc., provides business to business cross-border shipping logistics. Its Fr8App uses proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers and improve matching and operation efficiency via technologies, such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation and fleet management, and capacity solutions. The company offers a computerized platform that holds an online portal and a mobile App solution to provide third-party logistics services to companies actively involved in the freight transportation market; a transport management solution for customers to manage their own fleet; and freight brokerage support and customer service based on the platform. Freight Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc. primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies. The company offers fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, Internet sites, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and magazine publications. It is also involved in the licensing of the Wilhelmina name to third-parties, such as fashion model agencies; television syndication royalties and production series contracts; and celebrity management activities, as well as model search contests. The company has operations in Los Angeles, Miami, and London, as well as a network of licensees in various local markets in the United States and internationally. Wilhelmina International, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

