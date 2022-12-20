Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) to Issue $0.22 Dividend

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2212 per share on Sunday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Shares of Westshore Terminals Investment stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $29.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.65.

WTSHF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

