Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) to Issue $0.22 Dividend

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2212 per share on Sunday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Performance
Shares of Westshore Terminals Investment stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $29.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.65.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WTSHF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
About Westshore Terminals Investment
Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Westshore Terminals Investment (WTSHF)
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.