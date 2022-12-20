Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:WIA)

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 43.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of WIA stock opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $14.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 550,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 29,259 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 460.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 55,328 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

