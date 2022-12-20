Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.
Western Asset High Income Fund II has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of HIX opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $7.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset High Income Fund II (HIX)
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.