Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of HIX opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $7.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIX. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 253.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 233,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 167,474 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 5.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,915,095 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,528,000 after buying an additional 95,573 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 36.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 43,185 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

