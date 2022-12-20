West Bancorporation Inc. Purchases 114 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

West Bancorporation Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in American Tower by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 19,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank raised its position in shares of American Tower by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 15,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays upped their target price on American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.81.

Insider Activity at American Tower

American Tower Price Performance

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.72. 12,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,963,677. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.03 and a 200 day moving average of $236.84. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $294.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

