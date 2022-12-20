West Bancorporation Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

West Bancorporation Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 2.0% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,719.6% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,107,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002,184 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,220,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086,483 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,632 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884,494 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,791 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,747,949. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.78. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $51.92.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.