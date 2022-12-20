Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is First National Bank Sioux Falls’ 7th Largest Position

First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 160.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,796 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 2.7% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 29,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.77.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE WFC traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $41.57. 720,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,502,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.29. The company has a market cap of $158.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.