Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $56.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $57.00.

MMP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.67.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $49.57 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $43.58 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.29 and a 200 day moving average of $50.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 55.55%. The company had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.97 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $1.0475 dividend. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 80.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $154,519.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,825.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

