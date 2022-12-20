Well Done LLC Takes $227,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,578 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,412 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,520 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $24.94. 602,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,362,699. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $45.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.95. The company has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Further Reading

