Well Done LLC Sells 507 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Well Done LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,893 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,445,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,500 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,576,000 after purchasing an additional 817,014 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,622,000 after purchasing an additional 630,526 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.67. 26,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,870. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.50. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $286.72.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

